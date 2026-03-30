Self Defense Bill By Assembly Member Heath Flora Advances With Bipartisan Support

Sacramento, CA– A bill aimed at clarifying California’s self-defense laws advanced out of its first policy committee with bipartisan support, Assemblymember Heath Flora announced.

Assembly Bill 2584, introduced by Flora, initially sought to update state law by defining when individuals may lawfully act in self-defense in the face of an imminent threat. Lawmakers amended the bill during committee discussion to focus specifically on civil liability, addressing when a person can be held legally responsible for actions taken in self-defense. Flora, whose district includes communities such as Copperopolis, La Grange and Oakdale, along with several neighboring areas in the Central Valley, said the measure is intended to provide clarity for residents facing real-world threats.

“AB 2584 is about clarity and fairness,” Flora said. “No one should be put in the position of facing legal consequences for taking reasonable action to lawfully protect themselves from harm.”

Testimony during the hearing included input from subject matter experts, including former police officer and mixed martial arts referee Mike Beltran, who described how quickly physical confrontations can escalate and the need to recognize imminent danger. Martial arts instructors and practitioners also spoke in support of the bill. Supporters argued that existing law relies on outdated language that does not fully reflect how rapidly situations can unfold, leaving uncertainty for individuals forced to make split-second decisions. The revised measure maintains the legal standard of reasonableness while seeking to protect individuals from civil lawsuits when acting in self-defense.

AB 2584 now heads to the Assembly Judiciary Committee for further consideration