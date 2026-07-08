Traffic Delays On Both Parrotts Ferry Road and Sommette Drive For TUD Work

Columbia, CA — Travelers in two areas of Tuolumne County should prepare for traffic delays over the coming days due to work being conducted by the Tuolumne Utilities District.

TUD reports that sewer maintenance will be conducted along Parrotts Ferry Road between the areas of Airport Road and Hudson Road. The work is taking place today (Wednesday) and Thursdsay between 7 am – 4 pm. There will be one-way traffic control in place with delays up to about 15 minutes possible. Travelers are encouraged to consider taking an alternate route, if possible.

In addition, a paving project continues on Sommette Drive in the Phoenix Lake area today through this coming Monday (July 13). 10 minute delays are possible between 7 am – 5:30 pm on the weekdays.