CHP Releases New Details On HWY 108 Rollover Crash

Tuolumne County, CA – The Sonora Unit of the CHP has released the details of a rollover crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County that had two people, including a young boy, flown from the scene for treatment.

The solo-vehicle collision east of Tulloch Road happened the morning of March 26, 2026, as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Officer Steven Machado reports that 24-year-old Morgan Bejaran of Oakdale was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra westbound on the highway at an unknown speed. Also inside the sedan was a 3-year-old male juvenile passenger.

“Bejaran lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the north roadway edge,” stated Machado, adding, “As a result, the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in the center median.”

Bejaran sustained moderate injuries, and the boy had minor injuries. Both were flown to UC Davis for treatment. Machado says, “Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”