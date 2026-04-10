Rare Tornado Warning Was Issued In Central California

Madera, CA — The National Weather Service warned parts of Central California on Thursday evening to brace for the potential of a tornado.

At 5:59 pm yesterday, the NWS stated that a “severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near South Dos Palos, or 25 miles west of Madera.”

It had the potential to “damage roofs, windows, and vehicles.”

A Tornado Warning was immediately issued for parts of southwestern Madera and Fresno counties.

The NWS warning continued, “Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The storm had weakened by 6:15 pm and it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

The threat of stormy weather continues this weekend in Central California.

Click here for the latest local advisories issued by the National Weather Service.