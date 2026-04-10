Weekend Winter Storm Warning For The Mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet and Yosemite Nation Park, above the Valley floor, from 5 PM this afternoon until 11 PM Sunday.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The snow levels will generally remain above pass levels through this afternoon. Snow levels will then drop to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet from tonight into Saturday, and lower even further to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

The heaviest snow rates will be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Minor snow accumulations of two to four inches is possible down to the 4,000 foot elevation. The total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will range from ten inches to four feet.

Winds could gust as high as fifty to fifty-five mph. Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow.

The hazardous conditions could impact weekend mountain travel. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel difficult, treacherous and potentially life-threatening, if not impossible.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.