Three More Skunks Test Positive For Rabies In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — After two skunks tested positive for rabies in Tuolumne County last month, three more cases have just been reported.

The new information was released by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, along with the Tuolumne County Public Health Department.

The confirmed locations were near Sonora High School, Canyonview Drive in Ponderosa Hills, and the Pack Trail Road area of Cedar Ridge.

Among those three cases, one dog, which was current on its rabies vaccination, was exposed to a rabid skunk. The dog, in accordance with state protocols, received a booster vaccination the following day, and is reportedly doing well.

The other two cases, including near Sonora High School, had no known contact and were promptly removed from the areas.

A joint statement from the two agencies notes, “Due to resource limitations, it is not feasible to test every sick or deceased animal for rabies. Testing protocol is prioritized based on risk assessments that consider factors such as human or pet exposure, the species involved, and the circumstances surrounding the incident. In recent cases, a sick animal was tested for rabies out of an abundance of caution. This decision was based specifically on the animal’s location and the potential for increased public or domestic animal exposure.”

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is also zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to people.

Rabies remains active in wildlife populations, including skunks, bats, foxes, and raccoons.

It is transmitted through bites or saliva entering open wounds or mucous membranes. It is fatal once symptoms appear. Those symptoms can include behavior changes, aggression, drooling, weakness, or paralysis.

County officials note, “At this time, the risk to the public remains low. All known cases have been addressed with appropriate containment and safety measures. However, continued vigilance is necessary, especially for pet owners.”

Vaccinations are required by law for dogs.

The county agencies add, “Rabies is 100% preventable through vaccination, yet 100% fatal once symptoms develop. With the high level of wildlife in Tuolumne County, proactive vaccination and reporting are critical tools in keeping our community safe.”

Those witnessing animals displaying unusual behavior should contact Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730.