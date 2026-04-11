Get A Glimpse Inside The World Of Firefighting

Tuolumne County, CA – Looking for something to do this rainy Saturday?

How about getting a glimpse inside the world of firefighting? Today (4/11/26), join Tuolumne County firefighters for their annual open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Three local stations will be opening their doors to the public. They include two in Sonora: Station 51 at 19500 Hillsdale Drive in the Mono Village area and Station 56 at 16925 Mono Vista Road North in the Mono Vista area. That station sparked controversy earlier this year; as previously reported here, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to close Station 56 in the next budget year due to expiring federal SAFER grant funds used to expand services in recent years and because it has the most surrounding coverage overlap.

Additionally, the Groveland Community Services District Fire Station 78 at 18930 Highway 120 in Groveland will also host an open house next Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Crews invite visitors to take a tour, meet their local firefighter crews, and bring the kids, who will get to see inside a fire engine as well.