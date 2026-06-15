Grand Jury Finds Deficiencies With Calaveras Animal Services

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Civil Grand Jury has identified multiple operational shortcomings within the county’s Animal Services Department, warning that the agency is not fully prepared to transition into a planned new animal shelter expected to begin construction as early as July.

In a report released in June, the Grand Jury outlined seven areas of concern following an investigation that included interviews with Animal Services employees and management, as well as an inspection of the department’s current facility in San Andreas. The findings come as county officials move forward with plans for a new 10,555-square-foot animal shelter. The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 in March to approve negotiations for a construction loan for the project, which is estimated to cost about $10 million. With financing costs, the total expense could reach as much as $23 million over 30 years.

The Grand Jury said the department lacks centralized and current policies and procedures, relies on outdated job descriptions, and has failed to conduct annual employee performance evaluations. The report also cited concerns about inadequate training and equipment for Animal Services officers, including a lack of crisis intervention training, protective gear, safety equipment, and a formal use-of-force policy. Other findings included excessive staff time spent transporting animals to veterinary appointments because of limited in-house veterinary services, missed opportunities to secure grant funding for spay and neuter programs, and overcrowding at the shelter. The Grand Jury noted that previous panels had repeatedly highlighted the need to replace the county’s aging animal shelter, which no longer meets modern standards for animal care.

Under state law, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors must respond to the report’s findings and recommendations within 60 days. The Grand Jury also requested a response from the director of the Calaveras County Environmental Management Agency, which oversees Animal Services. That response is due within 90 days.

The full report can be found here.