TC Supervisors Vote To Cut One Fire Station Amidst Budget Constraints

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County was facing a projected $1.8 million deficit next budget year (starting July 1) due to expiring federal SAFER grant money that has been used to expand services in recent years.

Through the county’s contract with CAL Fire, there are now five fire stations operating.

During today’s board meeting, there was a three-hour discussion about the current state of fire services, and how to proceed forward. Several people, including fire officials, spoke during the public comment period about a desire to keep the current services, and all five stations, operational.

There were different ideas floated. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk initially proposed keeping fire services in the status quo, not taking any money from contingencies, and protecting law enforcement, roads, and rec/libraries. The county would then look at cuts from the remaining other areas (about 5.6%).

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell proposed keeping the status quo funding, and asking staff to come back with various options, including what Supervisor Kirk proposed, but not limited to it, and the potential of using contingency funds.

District One Supervisor Mike Holland stressed the need to live within means and spoke about the need to make cuts, and potentially add resources back in as finances allow. There were also points brought up about the negatives of kicking financial decisions down the road. Supervisor Steve Greiefer was in support as well.

Board Chair Jaron Brandon stated he was against any closures or as he stated, “going backwards.”

The final approved motion was made and seconded by supervisors Holland and Griefer to cut one engine/station, (Station 56 in Mono Vista) next budget year. The vote was 3-2 in favor, with Supervisor Kirk joining Holland and Griefer. Griefer proposed it be Mono Vista because it is the station with the most surrounding coverage overlap.

It was a contentious item with some hecklers yelling disapproval right after the vote. Afterward, Board Chair Jaron Brandon announced there would be a five-minute break prior to the next item of picking a new chair and vice chair for 2026.