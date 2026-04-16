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Seasonal Closures Extended For Several Stanislaus National Forest Roads

By B.J. Hansen
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Stanislaus National Forest sign

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Sonora, CA — Many roads are closed seasonally in the Stanislaus National Forest through April 15, and some of those will remain temporarily that way.

Forest recreation specialists conducted a series of evaluations and found that many in the high country need to stay closed for the time being. They will be monitored on a regular basis and reopened for public access when applicable.

In the Sugar Pine District, they include Forest Road 4N12 (Herring Creek Road) and Forest Road 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road).

In the Calaveras Ranger District, they are Forest Roads 17EV485 (Corral Hollow), 7N93 (Round Valley/Mt. Reba), 7N17 (Slick Rock), 8N13 (Stanislaus Meadow), 8N12 (Pacific Valley), 8N06 (Hermit Valley Rec Res), 8N02 (Deer Valley Trail), 8N01 (Highland Lakes), 7N11, 7N12A, 18EV287, and 8N04.

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