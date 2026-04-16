Two Escape Artists Captured

Two pigs found and brought to shelter with the help of treats—TCSAC photo

Jamestown, CA – Late last night, authorities discovered these two escape artists in Jamestown and safely captured them using their one true weakness.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) officers discovered these little piggies wandering Highway 49 near Jackass Hill. They were able to capture them safely thanks to some tasty treats. Check out the image-box picture along with the video of these porky pals happily trotting into the shelter, most likely with the hopes of getting more snacks.

“They are safe, happy, and currently enjoying the VIP life, but we know someone out there is missing these adorable troublemakers,” relayed TCSAC officials.

Currently, they are chowing down at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way, near the C&C Mini Mart, off Highway 108/49 in Jamestown. To find their owner, shelter officials are turning to the public for assistance. If anyone recognizes these oinkers or knows who they might belong to, they are asked to contact TCSAC at 209-694-2730 to reunite them with their owner and bring them back to their home pens.