New Trails To Be Built For Mariposa Creek Parkway Project

Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa Creek Parkway project now has completed designs and permits in hand for a 12.4-mile trail system. County officials describe it as “the culmination of many years of collaborative work.” The community vision began in 2019 with the Mariposa Creek Parkway Master Plan and is now a “shovel-ready reality.”
The major milestone for trails in Mariposa County was made possible by a grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. The project brought together passionate community partners, in the Sierra Foothill Conservancy and the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation. The trail network that will be created is described as being one that “truly reflects the values and needs of our community.”
Once built, the system will feature 4.52 miles of bike-only trails, 3.17 miles of hike-only trails, 0.81 miles of ADA-accessible and educational trails, and 4.1 miles of multiuse keystone trail.
Officials also note that the option to include equestrian trails was carefully explored but are not included at this time. The factors the led to the decision were the steep hillside terrain, areas where building trails wide enough to allow two horses to pass was not feasible, and no reliable water source along the trails for horses, aside from the creek, which does not consistently have water year-round. Supporting equestrian use would also require larger trailheads with space for horse trailers, staging areas, and water access, which would be difficult to accommodate on this site and would significantly expand the overall scope of the project. Officials added they appreciate the community’s interest in equestrian opportunities and will keep it in mind for future trail planning efforts.
The county is currently seeking funding to start the trail construction.
Construction on the Maripsa Creek Parkway Phase III Project between the cemetery and downtown will begin this year. A notice to bidders posted on April 14, 2026 closing at 2 PM May 11, 2026 is for the construction of the Mariposa Creek Parkway from the end of Phase II at 8th Street to Joe Howard Street, including a paved multi-use trail, pedestrian bridge, secondary pathways and trail amenities, 11th Street Paseo connecting SR 49/140 to Jessie Street; and Jessie Street improvements. An overview of the Master Plan is detailed here.