New Trails To Be Built For Mariposa Creek Parkway Project

Officials also note that the option to include equestrian trails was carefully explored but are not included at this time. The factors the led to the decision were the steep hillside terrain, areas where building trails wide enough to allow two horses to pass was not feasible, and no reliable water source along the trails for horses, aside from the creek, which does not consistently have water year-round. Supporting equestrian use would also require larger trailheads with space for horse trailers, staging areas, and water access, which would be difficult to accommodate on this site and would significantly expand the overall scope of the project. Officials added they a ppreciate the community’s interest in equestrian opportunities and will keep it in mind for future trail planning efforts.