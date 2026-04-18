Historic Yosemite Landmark Gets A Facelift

Members of the the Yosemite’s Historic Preservation Crew working on the renovations to the Rangers’ Club National Historic Landmark—NPS photo

Yosemite, CA – A historic landmark in Yosemite National Park has received a facelift.

Park officials report that Yosemite’s Historic Preservation Crew, along with additional buildings and grounds staff, has been working since December to rehabilitate the Rangers’ Club National Historic Landmark. The building, constructed in 1920 with support from Stephen Mather, represents one of the highest levels of historic designation. According to park officials, it is an early example of the National Park Service’s “park rustic” architectural style.

Over the past four months, skilled tradespeople have used traditional tools and methods to complete and preserve the historic structure. The crews have made significant improvements, including rebuilding exterior decks, repairing cracked and failing plaster, repainting and refinishing interior surfaces, upgrading electrical systems such as lighting and heaters, fabricating curtain rods, sewing and installing curtains, and adding new kitchen appliances.

Today, the Rangers’ Club still serves as park housing, accommodating up to 20 employees.