CHP Traffic Stop Ends With Drug Arrest

Jamestown, CA—A traffic stop in Jamestown resulted in one person arrested for drugs and outstanding firearm and theft-related warrants.

A Sonora CHP Unit officer recently pulled over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, on Highway 49 near the roundabout and Mackey Ranch Road for expired registration tags. Behind the wheel were 29-year-old Estella Rodriguez of Merced and her passenger, 30-year-old Andrew Birge of Merced.

During the investigation, a search turned up Birge’s backpack, with a large amount of drug paraphernalia inside, according to the CHP, who added that he was also patted down, uncovering a controlled substance that Birge was concealing, suspected methamphetamine.

Officers also found he had multiple active arrest warrants: one out of Merced County related to assault with a firearm and from Madera County for having stolen property. Birge was arrested on multiple drug charges and for the outstanding warrants.

Rodriguez was issued a citation and released from the scene.