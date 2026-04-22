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CHP Traffic Stop Ends With Drug Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Items seized by CHP officer in Jamestown arrest on Highway 108—CHP photo

Items seized by CHP officer in Jamestown arrest on Highway 108—CHP photo

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Jamestown, CA—A traffic stop in Jamestown resulted in one person arrested for drugs and outstanding firearm and theft-related warrants.

A Sonora CHP Unit officer recently pulled over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, on Highway 49 near the roundabout and Mackey Ranch Road for expired registration tags. Behind the wheel were 29-year-old Estella Rodriguez of Merced and her passenger, 30-year-old Andrew Birge of Merced.

During the investigation, a search turned up Birge’s backpack, with a large amount of drug paraphernalia inside, according to the CHP, who added that he was also patted down, uncovering a controlled substance that Birge was concealing, suspected methamphetamine.

Officers also found he had multiple active arrest warrants: one out of Merced County related to assault with a firearm and from Madera County for having stolen property. Birge was arrested on multiple drug charges and for the outstanding warrants.

Rodriguez was issued a citation and released from the scene.

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