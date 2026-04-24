Columbia Neighbor Helps Catch A Burglar

Columbia, CA – A Columbia neighbor assisted in catching a suspected burglar, who was reportedly squatting at the home, using a screwdriver to keep the electricity on.

Deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a call from a neighbor regarding a house in the 22000 block of Kennebec Lane near Maiden Lane off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. The caller reported that the residence was supposed to be vacant, but they “could see lights on inside.”

Once on the scene, deputies watched 38-year-old William Boatright of Sonora moving around in the home. According to sheriff’s officials, during questioning, “it was determined that Boatright did not have the homeowners’ permission to be inside the residence.” They added, “An electrical panel was located near the front door, with a screwdriver wedged to bypass the power shut-off.”

Boatright was on searchable probation, and documents from a burglary in the area were found on him, along with drug paraphernalia. Subsequently, he was arrested for felony burglary and a misdemeanor for theft of utility services without consent. Once at the jail, he added the charge of felony vandalism, but the damage was not disclosed.