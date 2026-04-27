Tuolumne County GOP Condemns President Trump Assassination Attempt

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Republican Party is speaking out against the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump on Saturday, calling it a direct attack on the nation’s stability and democratic institutions.

“Those who carry out or excuse these acts stand in direct opposition to our Constitution and the rule of law,” says Matt Kiolbassa, Chairman of the Tuolumne County Republican Party. “They are the true threat to our democracy.”

It happened in Washington, DC, at the White House Correspondence Dinner. The suspect, who was arrested, has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Southern California.

The Tuolumne County Republican Party also expressed deep appreciation for the actions of law enforcement personnel who responded to the incident. The party also called for unity in rejecting violence of all forms.

Kiolbassa adds, “We are deeply grateful for the swift, decisive, and courageous actions of our law enforcement officers, whose professionalism and bravery prevented an even greater tragedy. We are also keeping the wounded Secret Service agent in our thoughts and prayers, and we stand in hope for a full and swift recovery.”

He concluded, “We must stand united, not divided, in defense of our country, our Constitution, and the rule of law.”