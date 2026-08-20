Tuolumne Board of Supervisors Addresses Contention with City of Sonora and More

Sonora, CA—The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors discussed several issues at the most recent meeting.

During Staff Reports Sheriff David Vasquez provided an update related to the Office of Emergency Services (OES). He stated Dave Salazar, the new coordinator has been managing services related to the Dove Fire. There are also two new OES analysts being trained. Vasquez noted Salazar worked with CalOES who was very helpful, a deadline was extend and paperwork was submitted by the required time. Vasquez and later several Board members noted the topic of Flock Cameras. Vasquez noted if it was decided to move forward with Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, there will have to be a public hearing first. He is hosting Town Hall meetings in September as detailed here.

As reported here both city and county law enforcement do not use Flock Safety Cameras. Sonora Mayor Ann Segerstrom spoke on Flock Safety cameras before the Monday, August 17, City Council Meeting. Her comments were highlighted in Wednesday’s Newsmaker of the day available to listen to here.

During Board Reports some recent tension between the City Council and the Tuolumne County Board were addressed by District 1 Supervisor Mike Holland who noted a public comment stating the two entities should get along. Supervisor Holland noted he has attended most of the last ten months of City Council meetings. Holland then cited services the county provided during the Dove Fire, the maintenance of Greenley Road, and animal control as services he felt the county consider charging the city for. Holland further stated the Dutch Brothers development project (approved in February as detailed here) is being held up due to the city “not providing an encroachment permit because they want a tax sharing agreement out of us.” Holland stated it was “more than just sales tax it has to do with property tax and everything else.” He stated he will be at the next city meeting.

District 4 Board Chair Stephen Griefer stated he reviewed the City Mayor’s comments from the meeting on August 3 and found them unfair and not professional, suggesting the City council come to the board with their issues. Griefer stated “I agree we need to kind of need to work it out, but it’s tough for us to be the organization that puts out the cheek to get slapped, if you will.” He stated since Sonora is in Holland’s district Holland will “represent accordingly.”

Griefer also clarified for the official record; Wards Ferry Road between Sonora and Groveland is closed. He stated, “There’s supposed to be stop signs there.” He added that some people choose to go around or move the stop signs and he advised, “if you were knowingly traveling on a closed road, whatever happens is ‘on you,’ meaning the liability that could come from that.” He stated the road is being worked on and they know it is an important evacuation route as well as a key pick up point for rafters which the board supports as well.

District 3 Supervisor Jaron Brandon brought up Deputy County Administrator Liz Peterson’s Staff Report where she noted she has been in five meetings this month about home owners and fire insurance. She wanted to let the public know that government and non profit agencies are interested in using Tuolumne County as a model for how to make California insurable. She promised more specific information would be released likely in October. Supervisor Brandon also addressed a public comment from a contractor related to unlicensed and uninsured contractors doing work in the county. Brandon stated the county doesn’t currently check if a person is qualified or insured, stating “Homeowners are often left holding that bag.” Holland later informed Brandon that people can call the California State License Board as they are the enforcement agency on licensing or non licensed contractors.

Related to contention with the City Brandon noted there might be an opportunity to have a joint city/county meeting about some of the concerns. District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell followed up by noting there used to be join meetings when he was Board Chair and that the city hasn’t contacted him to discuss anything. Campbell also noted the Willow Springs Road/Bridge/Culvert work will be finishing up soon with paving planned for Thursday, August 20.

District 5 Supervisor Anaiah Kirk shared he has missed some meetings due to being at his daughter’s bedside after her spine surgery. He noted Flock Cameras and that Santa Clara banned them and he might consider putting banning them on the agenda once he learns more about it.

The board passed a resolution extending a fee waiver program for residents rebuilding after the Chinese Camp TCU Lightning Complex Fire through July 2027. The resolution waives fire sprinkler and solar requirements. CAO Roger Root noted the sprinklers and solar will cost “far more than $30,000 to $40,000” stating that most residential properties that are seeking to rebuild are looking at $60,000 to $80,000. The resolution applies only to the 60 structures identified as damaged by the TCU fire. All the board members were in support of talking about exemptions for other areas damaged by fire with County Council Walter Wall stating the Tuolummne County Board doesn’t have jurisdiction and cannot wave the state’s requirement.

The board held a public hearing involving the removal of a road and public utility easements connected to the Groveland Hotel development and Cedar Summit which has an interest in keeping and using the road to provide access to a mobile home park in the future. The vote was 5-0 in favor of removing the road and easements.