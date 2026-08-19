Business Leaders Hear Updates On Water And Sewer District Projects

Sonora, CA — Officials with the Jamestown Sanitary District, Groveland Community Services District, and Tuolumne Utilities District all spoke at a luncheon held at the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors (TCAR) office on Tuolumne Road.

It was a joint meeting on Monday afternoon between TCAR and the Tuolumne County Business Council, as the issues discussed impact both new housing projects and business expansion.

Nick Rivera, Operations Supervisor of the Jamestown Sanitary District, started by talking about various changes and challenges that his district has faced. He noted that there has been a turnover in staff over the past three years and a re-examination of the operations. The district recently lifted a moratorium on new sewer connections following $2.66 million in REAP 2.0 grant-funded infrastructure upgrades. The district also increased fees for existing ratepayers and new connections, the latter being from $6,858 to now $22,845. The district has also transitioned its payment process from a previous monthly bill, now over to the Tuolumne County Property Tax system. JSD Board Chair Duke York was also on hand to provide background information.

Pete Kampa, General Manager of GCSD, highlighted a recent $8.5 million DWR grant-funded project to allow additional supply to ensure that the south-county customers are served in the event of things like extreme drought or other emergencies. It includes a new groundwater well, increased storage capacity, treatment upgrades, piping, and additional fire hydrants. He also touched on topics like how rates are determined, upcoming trail improvements, and fire-related challenges.

The final speaker was TUD GM Don Perkins, who noted that there have been three recent positive developments connected to water supply. He explained how he was initially disappointed in 2021 when PG&E paused negotiations related to TUD acquiring the Phoenix Hydroelectric Project (including Pinecrest Lake, Lyons Reservoir, and related water rights). Perkins relayed that serious talks picked up again about a year and a half ago, and he expressed optimism that things are moving in a strong direction.

He is also pleased that the district is anticipated to receive water from the Central Valley Project (via New Melones Reservoir) as reported earlier. Under the planned federal agreement, 3,500 acre-feet would be available for the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians and 2,500 acre-feet for TUD.

The final item was in relation to the Sierra Pines Water Treatment Facility, which is now under construction. It includes plans for a 2,500-acre-foot reservoir (former Sierra Pines Golf site) that could be used as supplemental supply, especially in times of emergencies.

The luncheon lasted approximately an hour and a half and was moderated by Ron Kopf. There was also time for several questions from audience members. It was attended by various realtors, business leaders, and government officials.