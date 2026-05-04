California Gas Prices Jump After Two Week Slide

Sonora, CA– California drivers are paying more at the pump again, with the average price for a gallon of gasoline climbing 17 cents over the past week to $6.01, according to AAA.

The increase follows nearly two weeks of declining prices and puts the costs $1.24 higher than the same time last year. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 27 cents in the past week. Drivers across the U.S. are now paying $1.12 more than they were a year ago. AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson said rising oil prices and uncertainty around key global shipping routes are driving the spike. Gas prices are now at their highest level in four years. Locally, the cheapest gas in Sonora and San Andreas is 5.49 a gallon. A closer look at local gas prices can be found here.

AAA officials said drivers can reduce fuel costs by maintaining proper tire pressure, avoiding excessive idling, and limiting extra weight in vehicles. They also advise motorists to follow manufacturer recommendations on fuel type rather than opting for higher-priced premium gasoline when it is not required.