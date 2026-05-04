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Big Rig Crash Impacting Traffic on Highway 59

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By Nic Peterson
Big Rig Crash Impacting Traffic on Highway 59

Big Rig Crash Impacting Traffic on Highway 59

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Hetch Hetchy, CA– A big rig carrying a load of lumber has overturned at Highway 59 and Old Don Pedro Road.  No injuries have been reported in this accident, but the lumber that has been spilled into the roadway is believed to be close to 50K pounds and will potentially require a forklift to help clear the roadway. CHP in Sonora is warning travelers that there will be delays in that area. The road is open with one-way traffic control in place.

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