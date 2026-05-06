Fatal House Fire In Phoenix Lake Area

Phoenix Lake, CA – CAL Fire is investigating a house fire last night in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County that turned deadly.

No information has been released regarding the deceased person. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when crews arrived on the scene, in the 20000 block of Lower Hillview Drive near Hillview Court west of the Phoenix Reservoir, after 6 p.m., the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and then completed overhaul operations into the night. Kilgore added, “The cause of the blaze is under investigation.” We have reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office for details on the victim, but they have yet to respond. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.