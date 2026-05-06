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50th Annual Capitol Frog Jump Promotes Upcoming Calaveras Fair

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By B.J. Hansen
Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones and Fair CEO Laurie Giannini - courtesy image

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones and Fair CEO Laurie Giannini - courtesy image

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Sacramento, CA — Frogs were hopping at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Tuesday to promote this month’s Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

It was hosted by Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil. It was the 50th anniversary of the event, initially started by former state lawmaker John Garamendi, a Calaveras native.

Senator Alvarado-Gil notes, “The Capitol Frog Jump perfectly captures the spirit of our fairs – fun, community, and celebration – and reminds us why we must continue to support these cherished institutions.”

The top finalists include:

·        Longest Jump:·

  •   Sophie Weissman from Senator Alvarado-Gil’s Office – 9 feet, 7 ½ inches
  • · Caroline Tessa from the California School Employees Association – 12 feet, ½ inch

·         Shortest Jump:

  • Christian Lopez from Senator Kelly Seyarto’s Office – 4 feet, 3 ½ inches
  • Sara Cummings from the Western Fairs Association – 4 feet, 6 inches

·         Media:

  • Grace Leekly from the Capitol Morning Report – 9 feet, 5 inches

Senator Alvarado-Gil also added at the occasion, “I am proud to announce the introduction of Senate Concurrent Resolution 173, designating May 2026 as California Fairgrounds Appreciation Month. As we kick off fair season with the Capitol Frog Jump, this resolution honors the vital role our 77 fairgrounds and 78 fairs play across California. From celebrating our agricultural heritage and educating our youth through programs like 4-H and FFA, to serving as economic engines, community gathering places, and critical emergency response sites during disasters, fairgrounds are essential to our state’s identity and future.”

The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is May 14-17.

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