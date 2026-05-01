Mountain Ranch Man Handcuffed For Alleged Unprovoked Attack

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police arrested a Mountain Ranch man for an alleged unprovoked attack on another man at a local grocery store parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of a brawl in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Grocery Outlet parking lot. SPD relayed that the victim was ultimately able to subdue his alleged attacker to the ground, with officers arriving shortly after.

During questioning of the two men, officers determined that 38-year-old David Jacklich had been following the man, making threatening statements while brandishing a knife, causing the victim to fear for his safety. When the man tried to get away, investigators say Jacklich ran after him, repeatedly striking him with a belt. According to police, “Based on the investigation, the incident appeared to be unprovoked.”

Jacklich was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, misdemeanor brandishing a weapon, and disorderly conduct.