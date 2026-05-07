2026 Excellence in Teaching Awards Announced

Sonora, CA—Recipients of the 2026 Excellence in Teaching Awards were announced recently, honoring 16 Tuolumne County teachers for their dedication and exceptional contributions to education.

The awards celebration was hosted by the Tuolumne County Board of Education (TCBOE) and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) at the Chicken Ranch Ballroom in Jamestown. This annual event brings together educators from across the county, and County Superintendent Abernathy praised it, saying, “We have the power to change lives through our belief that education is important.” Thank you to every educator who embodies this belief and for dedicating your careers to the students of Tuolumne County.

The highlight of the evening and highest honor, the Career Achievement Award, went to Pete Smith of Sonora High School, with more than three decades of experience in the classroom.

“Pete Smith’s career is defined not merely by longevity but by lasting significance. Since 1989, he has embodied what it truly means to dedicate one’s life to public education. His influence has strengthened not only the school but also the broader community it serves, and his legacy is woven into the fabric of Tuolumne County,” stated Superintendent of Sonora High Ed Pelfrey.

To drive home the impact teachers have on students and the community, the Summerville High Jazz at 8 band performed, and Summerville High FFA students created floral arrangements to show off their talents. Emphasizing the impact these teachers have made in the classroom and beyond, County Superintendent Zack Abernathy, who chaired the event, stated, “Their impact extends far beyond textbooks and lesson plans; it shapes the future. Thanks to the dedication and excellence in this room of educators, the future generation is in good hands.”

List of 2026 Teachers of Excellence award recipients: