Second Weekend of May And Mother’s Day Events

There are several events planned for this weekend, first the League of Women Voters of the Motherlode will be holding a fourth candidate forum tonight, Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 6pm at the Veterans Hall in Valley Springs. The candidates in the forum are all those who are running for Calaveras County District 5 Board of Supervisor; Clyde Clapp, Bruce Guidici, and Benjamin Stopper.

As detailed here, the Mother Lode Roundup Queen coronation festivities are tonight at Black Oak Casino. Chairs are already lined up for Saturday’s parade, Caltrans will close the road from about 9:30 AM to 1 PM.

Next weekend is the Calaveras Jumping Frog Jubilee and this Saturday the Junior Frog Jump is at Utica Park in Angels Camp. Kids up through the eighth grade can compete. The event is hosted by the Angels Camp Business Association from 10 AM to 1 PM with prizes for first, second and third place. Entry costs $2 per child, frogs are provided or bring your own that is at least 4 inches long. The winner qualifies for the Frog Jump Finals, on Sunday, May 17th.

The Murphys Community Club and Park will present the 7th annual Murphys Mutt March and Muttminster Dog Show, this Saturday. Registration begins at 10:30 AM with the march to Ironstone Vineyards and back will beginning at 11 AM. The Dog Show will begin at noon as detailed here.

Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus presents their last performance of Flash! Bam! Alakazam! It’s Spring!! The event features 13 local singers from Calaveras and Amador counties, performing choral pieces with three-part to six-part harmonies. The event was held last weekend and the final performance will be held at Murphys Creek Theatre at 2 PM this Saturday.

Groveland’s Pine Cone Singers, under the direction of Dennis Brown, present their spring concert called “They Say It’s Spring.” There will be three performances at the Groveland Gateway Community Church. This Friday at 7 PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM. The suggested donation is $15 dollars per person.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora with the Mother Lode Art Association’s Art Party hosting Lydia Osias of Sonora Arts. Lydia will lead participants in creating dot mandala rocks for the home and garden. Instruction and materials are free and they make charming Mother’s Day gifts.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) has the last performances of both Three Musketeers and The Shawshank Redemption at the Fallon House Theatre. Three Musketeers is today at 2 PM with The Shawshank Redemption Friday at 7 PM, Three Musketeers Saturday at 2 and 7 PM and The Shawshank Redemption Sunday at 2pm

Mountain Youth & Community Theatre (MYACT) wraps-up performances of “Shrek The Musical Kids” this weekend. The high-energy, family-friendly stage production. The cast features children ages 5 to 14 and tickets are $10 for Friday or Saturday at 7 PM or Sunday at 2 PM.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. This Sunday celebrate Mother’s Day with an excursion train rebranded as the “Ma-mosa Limited”. The ride is for the whole family, plus a complimentary treat for mom: a pre-ride “ma-mosa” served in a souvenir glass, and a scone to be enjoyed before your train ride.

Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market opens next Saturday, May 16 and operates every Saturday through October 31 at Theall and Stewart Streets in downtown Sonora.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide will be The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland. Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather on our local webcams here. Highway 108 Sonora Pass is open as detailed here.