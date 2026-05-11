Some Local Fire Funding Proposals Ranked Higher Than Others

Sonora, CA — A group looking at ways to increase funding for fire services in Tuolumne County has released the results of an initial survey.

We reported earlier that a citizens group is forming to explore ways to increase fire funding following the recent board of supervisors vote to close the Mono Vista Station 56 due to budget constraints and expiring federal SAFER grants.

Citizens’ initiative organizer Mat Galvan reports that the recent Ballot Measure Interest Survey received 705 responses. It looked at eight potential options, and five cleared 60% support.

According to Galvan, receiving the highest vote count is having stronger short-term rental enforcement (79%), in second was a 1-2% increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax (77%), and third was a 1% sales tax dedicated to fire services (73%).

Others with a majority support included insurance billing for EMS (67%), creating a Tourism Business Improvement District (61%), and placing a tax on vacant commercial buildings (52%).

A proposal to tax vacant homes received 50% support, and creating a County Fire Protection District received 45%.

Galvan notes that the committee is weighing two options: “filing a citizens’ ballot initiative now to target the November 2026 ballot — which would require approximately 2,348 valid signatures collected over a roughly six-week window — or pursuing Board of Supervisors action on items that don’t require a ballot, including EMS insurance billing (which CalFire estimates could generate up to $5 million annually for the County) while planning a stronger ballot measure for 2028.”

More details on the group’s survey results can be found here.