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DUI Suspected In Hwy 120 Fatal Crash Friday Night

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By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Unit of CHP patrol

Sonora Unit of CHP patrol

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Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP continues to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 120 that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Sonora woman.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family. The solo vehicle collision occurred on Friday, May 8, 2026, around 11:40 p.m., east of J-59/La Grange Road. CHP spokesperson Joshua McKernan relayed that the deceased woman was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf eastbound on the highway at an unknown speed when the car went off the right shoulder and overturned. He added, “The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. No seatbelt was used, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.”

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