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Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing/Runaway Mariposa County Teen

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By Tracey Petersen
MCSO missing/runaway teen Benny Maximillian Richard Reyes—MCSO photo

MCSO missing/runaway teen Benny Maximillian Richard Reyes—MCSO photo

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  • MCSO missing/runaway teen Benny Maximillian Richard Reyes—MCSO photo

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is turning to the public in hopes of discovering the whereabouts of a teen who went missing on Mother’s Day.

14-year-old Benny Maximillian Richard Reyes was last seen around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday (5/10/26) at his home in the 5800 block of Darrah Road, off Triangle Road southeast of Midpines in Mariposa County on 05/10/2026 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sheriff’s officials relayed that Reyes may have run away and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans, red Nike shoes, and a black hat with a gold saint on it. They added, “Benny is no longer in Mariposa County.”

MCSO provided this description of Reyes:

  • Runaway Juvenile
  • Benny Maximillian Richard Reyes
  • Age: 14 Sex: Male
  • Height: 5’5″ Weight: 100
  • Build: Thin
  • Eye Color: Brown Hair Color: Black
  • Race: Hispanic or Latino

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement agency.

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