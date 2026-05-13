Alert Resident Foils Amador County Carwash Burglary

Suspect's vehicle at the car wash after trying to break into the coin-operated machine—ACSO photo

Jackson, CA – An alert citizen foiled a burglary at a Jackson car wash early this morning.

Around six this morning, a caller reported suspicious activity at the ARCO AM/PM gas station and car wash. According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, when a deputy arrived on the scene, he caught two male suspects, Eric Souza and Kiyoko Glover, both of Sacramento, breaking into the car wash’s coin-operated machine.

They were taken into custody without incident for charges related to burglary, possession of burglary tools, access cards, suspected methamphetamine, and theft with two or more prior convictions. Anyone seeing suspicious activity around businesses is asked to immediately report it to the sheriff’s office.

“We want to thank the alert citizen who reported the suspicious activity. Your vigilance helps keep our community safe,” shared sheriff’s officials, adding, “Property crimes like this affect local businesses and residents alike. We will continue to investigate and hold offenders accountable.”