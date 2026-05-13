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Forward Progress Of Sonora Fire Stopped

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By Nic Peterson
Forward Progress Of Sonora Fire Stopped

Forward Progress Of Sonora Fire Stopped

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Sonora, CA– The forward progress of a vegetation fire was stopped in the Sonora area on Via Serena Road in Sonora and dubbed the Serena Fire. It was burning at a slow rate of spread, and the forward progress was stopped at less than an acre by responding resources. The cause is unknown, and crews will remain in the area mopping up.

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