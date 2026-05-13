Sonora, CA– The forward progress of a vegetation fire was stopped in the Sonora area on Via Serena Road in Sonora and dubbed the Serena Fire. It was burning at a slow rate of spread, and the forward progress was stopped at less than an acre by responding resources. The cause is unknown, and crews will remain in the area mopping up.
Forward Progress Of Sonora Fire Stopped
Events
Open Arena Night
PML Equestrian Center | 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
PML Equestrian Center | 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Diggins Tent Town 1852
Columbia State Historic Park | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
May Baby Chat
Tuolumne County Public Health Department | 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Leave No Trace Spotlight: Trivia Night
Bear Tent Brewing | 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Columbia State Historic Park | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
May Baby Chat
Tuolumne County Public Health Department | 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Leave No Trace Spotlight: Trivia Night
Bear Tent Brewing | 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Invasive Plant Removal at Wet Meadow Springs
Yosemite Rivers Alliance Mailing Address | 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Leave No Trace Spotlight: Wildflower Hike with Tom Hofstra
Summit Ranger Station | 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Grand Opening of the MACT Internal Medicine and Optometry clinic
MACT Internal Medicine and Optometry clinic | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Yosemite Rivers Alliance Mailing Address | 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Leave No Trace Spotlight: Wildflower Hike with Tom Hofstra
Summit Ranger Station | 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Grand Opening of the MACT Internal Medicine and Optometry clinic
MACT Internal Medicine and Optometry clinic | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Luc's Run
Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall | 7:00 am - 11:00 am
Sonora 2026 Certified Farmers’ Market
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Ferretti Non-Motorized Trails Clean up Volunteer Day
Ferretti Non-Motorized Trailhead | 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall | 7:00 am - 11:00 am
Sonora 2026 Certified Farmers’ Market
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Ferretti Non-Motorized Trails Clean up Volunteer Day
Ferretti Non-Motorized Trailhead | 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Hornitos Historical Society Flea MarketCLICK HERE FOR ALL EVENTS
Hornitos Park | 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cars, Cops and Coffee Car Show
Adventist Health Sonora | 8:30 am - 11:30 am
2nd Annual MCLS Cougar Shootout Golf Tournament
Teleli Golf Club | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hornitos Park | 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cars, Cops and Coffee Car Show
Adventist Health Sonora | 8:30 am - 11:30 am
2nd Annual MCLS Cougar Shootout Golf Tournament
Teleli Golf Club | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm