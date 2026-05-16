Mi-Wuk Neighbor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Neighbor

Tuolumne County, CA—A Mi-Wuk neighbor called 911 after their next-door neighbor armed themselves with a deadly weapon during an argument.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch got a call recently from a 64-year-old woman reporting her neighbor, 56-year-old Mark Michael Pradenas, was harassing her. While still on the phone, she reported that he had “just pointed a handgun at her roommate,” also 64 years old.

Deputies questioned Pradenas in his front yard and detained him. He was subsequently arrested for felony assault with a firearm. A handgun matching the victim’s description was uncovered and seized during a search of his home.