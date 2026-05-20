Prescribed Burning Planned In Experimental Forest Near Pinecrest

Pinecrest, CA — Next week, there will be smoke near Pinecrest due to planned burning in the Experimental Forest off Crabtree Road.

It is anticipated to start on Tuesday, May 26, and wrap up on Friday, May 29.

With a planned 96 acres to be ignited, it is part of the Sierra Nevada Adaptive Management Experiment (AMEX). AMEX is a multi-partner collaboration (Cal Fire, University of Nevada-Reno, University of California Cooperative Extension, US Forest Service) testing different treatments that help forests resist mortality and recover from disturbances.

According to the Forest Service, the experimental project contains nine strategically located sites across the Sierra Nevada to study forest responses to potential extreme mortality events such as drought and high-severity wildfire. At the Stanislaus-Tuolumne Experimental Forest, reforestation options are being tested.

Gaps created by thinning were replanted with a mix of six conifer species using seedlings from a variety of elevations and latitudes. Prescribed burns will reduce fuel loads and help protect the Pinecrest Basin.

Smoke is anticipated to be visible from Highway 108.