Argument Between Sisters Ends With One Arrested

Sonora, CA – An argument between sisters led to the arrest of one of them after accusations that she assaulted their mother.

Deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a reported physical altercation in the 20200 block of Cripple Hill Road, near Dog Parch Lane and Draper Mine Road, off Highway 108 in Sonora. Sheriff’s officials relayed that one of the sisters reported that her 48-year-old sister, Nicole Michelle Villanueva, had assaulted their seventy-year-old mother.

“It was reported Nicole threw a plastic spray bottle filled with a liquid at her head and physically hit her, causing visible injuries,” added sheriff’s officials.

After speaking with several individuals, Villanueva was handcuffed for the felony of causing injury to an elderly dependent adult.