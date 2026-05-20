Teachers Honored For Their Classroom Skills

From left to right: Lloyd Longeway (Calaveras County Office of Education), Susan Broderick (Calaveras Unified School District), Shonna Lewis (Vallecito Union School District), Jessica Bottomley (Mark Twain Union Elementary School District), and Katie Anderson (Bret Harte Union High School District).

Murphys, CA—The Angels-Murphys Rotary honored exceptional educators from each Calaveras County school district during its annual Teacher of the Year luncheon held earlier this month.

Held at Murphys Historic Hotel, the group honors one teacher from each district in the county each year. Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) spokesperson Debbie Strand noted that they are all named Teacher of the Year and receive a plaque, which is put up on the wall at CCOE.

“Each honoree was recognized for their dedication to students, passion for education, and lasting impact within their school communities,” stated Strand. “During the presentations, administrators shared heartfelt remarks highlighting the educators’ leadership, enthusiasm, and commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences for students.”

The annual event celebrates the important role teachers play in shaping and inspiring future generations throughout the county. The photo in the image box is of this year’s winners.