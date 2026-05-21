Seasonal Fire Restrictions To Be Implemented By BLM At New Melones

Sonora, CA – Seasonal fire restrictions will be implemented this week by the Mother Lode Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), including New Melones Lake.

The BLM-managed public lands impacted are in Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties. Coordinating with the US Wildland Fire Service, the BLM says the fire ban is due to dry conditions and wildland fire danger and is effective Friday, May 22, 2026. The restrictions are in addition to the year-round, statewide fire prevention order and will remain in effect until further notice.

“On average, human-caused wildfires make up 95 percent of all wildfires in California,” stated BLM officials, adding, “Many of these wildfires occur close in proximity to roadways, communities, and recreational areas, posing a considerable threat to public safety. Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildfire risk while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities, before a fire occurs can help keep property, the public, and firefighters safe.”

BLM provided the following restrictions, which will remain in place until the fire danger subsides, and how the public can help prevent wildfires:

No setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire or open flame of any kind including within established campgrounds.

No Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed campground with a three-foot diameter area clear of brush and all flammable materials.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

No motorized vehicles or tools powered by internal combustion engines off designated roads or trails.

No target shooting, hot bullet fragments, exploding targets, and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Hunting in the pursuit of game and non-game species is allowed with a state of California hunting license and in accordance with California hunting regulations. The use of any steel-jacked, steel core, or incendiary ammunition of any caliber is prohibited. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

As always, possessing, discharging, or using fireworks or pyrotechnic devices is prohibited across Bureau of Land Management lands. Additionally, a valid California Campfire Permit is required to operate a stove or fire, where allowed, on these public lands.

HELP PREVENT FIRES: