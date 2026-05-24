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End of May Roadwork

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By Sabrina Biehl
Soulsbyville Road culvert repair in Willow Springs

Soulsbyville Road culvert repair in Willow Springs

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Motorists can expect road work on several Mother Lode highways this week through Saturday, May 30, 2026.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Brice Station Road to Forest Meadows Drive is planned for drainage work Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from San Domingo Creek to Spring Hills Road is planned for tree work on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Woods Creek to Rolling Hills Road for drainage work beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Right and Left Shoulder closures from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for excavation work beginning Thursday, May 28, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. as part of the Angels Camp Complete Streets Project.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control from Phoenix Lake Road to Peaceful Oak Road for traffic signal work Wednesday through Saturday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work Wednesday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road for drainage work on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Route 108/Yosemite Junction to Alkali Creek for utility work Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Memorial Drive to Eastbound Turn-Out Lane for utility work beginning Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Smiths Station Road to Ferretti Road for drainage work Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment zones.

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