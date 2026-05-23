Update: Fire In Jamestown

Update at 5:20 pm: The fire has grown to approximately 34 acres in size and continues to burn at a moderate rate of spread. The CHP has shut down the roadway in this area, and motorists are advised to avoid it if possible.

Original story posted at 4:56 pm: Jamestown, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started in the 13900 block of Jacksonville Road in Jamestown. The fire is approximately 12 acres in size and is burning at a moderate rate of spread. The fire has been named the Twist Fire, and at least 3 structures are threatened. Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies are assisting fire personnel and request drivers to avoid the area. Additionally, even though no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued, the Sheriff Department does remind residents to leave if they feel unsafe.

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