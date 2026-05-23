Herring Creek Road Closes Again In Forest

Tuolumne County, CA – Stanislaus National Forest (STF) officials have again closed Herring Creek Road, blaming a driver who breached barriers and tore up a meadow, causing significant damage.

Effective immediately, the road is closed past the second gate through May 31, 2026, reinstating an earlier closure order. The photos in the image box show deep ruts and torn-up vegetation in the meadow. Seasonal roadway closures in the forest typically expire on April 15. As we reported here, forest officials extended the seasonal closure for Herring Creek Road (Forest Road 4N12) beyond that date.

“Following significant public interest, we worked to lift the previous closure order and open Herring Creek Road earlier than scheduled. Unfortunately, within 24 hours, our crews documented vehicle damage to an upper‑elevation meadow along the corridor,” stated forest officials.

Site evidence determined that a vehicle left the roadway, passed through the boulder barriers, and drove into the meadow, causing substantial damage. According to forest officials, high‑elevation Sierra Nevada meadows are among the forest’s most sensitive landscapes, storing and slowly releasing snowmelt, supporting wildlife habitat, and taking decades to recover from off‑road intrusion. They added, “Damage that takes only moments can have long-term ecological impacts. To the many community members who advocated for early access and would have treated this area responsibly, we understand your frustration. We share it. Our priority is protecting these irreplaceable landscapes so they remain open and healthy for everyone.”