One of Tuolumne County’s 3 Transfer Stations Temporarily Closing

Groveland, CA—One of Tuolumne County’s three transfer stations is temporarily closing this weekend.

The station will not be in operation tomorrow, one of the two days it is normally open each week. Tuolumne County Public Works reported that the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station, located at 10700 Merrell Road, will be closed Saturday, May 23, 2026, and reopen on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Public works officials stated that, due to circumstances beyond the county’s control, it had to be shut down, but the exact reason was not disclosed. They added, “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The county’s other two stations are open and listed below:

Pinecrest Transfer Station Location:

30740 Highway 108, Pinecrest, CA 95364

Phone: (209) 965-3520

Hours: Summer (May 16 – Oct 31): Friday – Tuesday, 8:00 AM – Noon & 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Cal Sierra Transfer Station Location:

19309 Industrial Drive, Sonora

Phone: (209) 536-1719

Hours: Open daily from 8 AM to 4 PM (closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day)