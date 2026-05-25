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Mariposa Attempted Murder Suspect Sought

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By B.J. Hansen
Jonathan Mishael Bays

Jonathan Mishael Bays

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Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

41-year-old Jonathan Mishael Bays is wanted for an alleged attack that occurred on Saturday evening at the Creekside Apartments in Mariposa. He is accused of using a large Samurai-style sword to attack a victim in the head, hand, wrist, and shoulder.

Bays has multiple aliases and may be known to others by a different name. There were drones and helicopters looking for him on Sunday in the area of Highway 49 N from Highway 140 to Frank Wilson Road. Bays is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Bays is 5’11”, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, and blond/brown hair.

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