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Free Entrance Into Yosemite For Memorial Day

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By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite National Park - NPS Image

Yosemite National Park - NPS Image

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Yosemite, CA — Memorial Day is one of 10 opportunities to enter Yosemite National Park for free in 2026.

The National Park Service notes that it is only for US residents, and fees still apply for international visitors.

It is the first fee-free day of the year. Additional days are June 14 (Flag Day), July 3-5 (Independence Day weekend), August 25 (National Park Service 110th birthday), September 17 (Constitution Day), October 27 (Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday), and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Be prepared for increased traffic and delays in the park due to the extended holiday weekend. Reservations are no longer required to enter during the peak months. Fees for campsites and other amenities are still in place.

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