Murphys Man Arrested In Child Abuse Investigation

Angels Camp, CA– The Angels Camp Police Department has arrested a Murphys man in connection with an ongoing child abuse investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

Nathan Wayne Galusha, 28, was arrested May 23 at his residence in Murphys without incident, according to police. He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail. The investigation began on May 21 after police received a report involving allegations of sexual abuse of a child. Galusha was arrested on suspicion of rape and lewd acts with a child under 14 years old. Investigators said the case also includes allegations of child abuse tied to injuries sustained by a minor in a previously unreported incident believed to have occurred in Angels Camp in late 2025.

Police said no additional details are being released due to the ongoing nature and sensitivity of the investigation.