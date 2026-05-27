Details Released About Motorcycle Crash Near Confidence

Confidence, CA — The CHP reports that a 48-year-old Modesto man was recently transported away by air ambulance following a motorcycle crash on Highway 108 near Confidence/South Fork Road.

Havinder Singh was riding a 2020 Indian Scout motorcycle eastbound, traveled off the highway, and hit a tree. He was ejected and suffered major injuries. An air ambulance took him to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

Sonora Area CHP Lt. Commander R. Matyshock states, “This is an unfortunate event that occurred. As a reminder, please familiarize yourself with roadways that you intend to travel upon, and travel at speeds appropriate for those roadways.”

It happened at around 4:30 pm on May 23.