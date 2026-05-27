LEAF Partnership Rolling Out Tools to Help Navigate Funding Opportunities

Sonora, CA — A regional coalition is aiming at securing millions of dollars in state and federal funding for the Sierra Nevada region, deploying collaborative tools designed to give local groups a competitive edge.

Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT) and the Central Sierra Economic Development District (CSEDD) have announced they will host the next virtual LEAF Partnership Workgroup Meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.

It aims to bring together leaders in agriculture, land stewardship, energy, forestry, economic development, tribal initiatives, and community resilience.

Launched in November 2025 under the state-funded California Jobs First initiative, the LEAF Partnership (which stands for Land, Energy, Agriculture, and Forestry) has rapidly grown into a network of over 400 contacts. The coalition includes local businesses, public agencies, conservation groups, and educational institutions working to strengthen the Sierra region’s rural economies.

Since its inaugural conference at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort last year, the partnership has focused heavily on breaking down silos and preventing local organizations from competing against one another for the same resource pools.

A highlight of the May 28 meeting is the rollout of the Central Sierra Regional Partnership Funding Coordination Matrix and an accompanying Partner Self-Identification Form.

These resources are designed to help local entities navigate a rapidly changing financial landscape—particularly the massive wave of funding tied to California’s Proposition 4, alongside other federal and state grants.

The new Matrix tracks grant timelines, eligibility, and strategic alignment, allowing different organizations to see who else might be applying for the same funds.

“We heard from partners across the region that the funding landscape was moving faster than anyone could track on their own,” said Rose Day, Project Manager at Mother Lode Job Training. “The Central Sierra Regional Partner Funding Coordination Framework was built in direct response… It is a practical tool that helps organizations find each other earlier, align where it makes sense, and put stronger applications forward together.”

By using the Self-Identification Form, local groups can easily pinpoint their specific roles in upcoming grant cycles and scout out potential partners, turning what used to be a confusing, isolated process into a team effort.

Beyond the tool demonstration, the two-hour virtual meeting will feature regional project updates and a tutorial on how to use the “LEAF Forum”—an online hub where members can share resources and coordinate projects between formal meetings.

Registration details are here.

The regional economic development work is funded by the California Jobs First Initiative and administered by several state agencies, including the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), in partnership with the Sierra Business Council.