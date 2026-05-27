Columbia College Part Of Regional ‘Every Drop Counts’ Collaborative Initiative

Columbia, CA — Students from various post-secondary schools in the region have been studying the impacts of microplastics in water systems and their effects on biological processes.

The regional initiative is called “Every Drop Counts” and is funded through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office. Students taking part are from Columbia College, Modesto Junior College, UC Merced, and California State University, Stanislaus. It is Central Valley-focused, and they studied microphages – immune cells responsible for removing foreign particles-to better understand how microplastics interact with living systems in the valley.

“Through Every Drop Counts, Columbia College has been part of creating meaningful citizen science research, networking, and presenting our findings to the community during a number of opportunities for our students,” said Interim President Chad Redwing. “The project emphasizes fieldwork, data analysis, and complex problem-solving tied directly to Central Valley challenges. It also supported the development of a stronger regional ecosystem of collaboration and innovation across disciplines and institutions.”

Organizers note that through its participation, Columbia College has helped to contribute to a model of applied, interdisciplinary learning that prepares students for future academic and professional pathways in science, humanities, and applied research.

Redwing concluded, “I was pleased to serve as a mentor and see our students develop data sets, research protocols, and educational resources that will be shared more broadly with K–12 and post-secondary institutions. Moreover, many of the learners participating in the project are first-generation students who are now transferring to four-year institutions. This is the kind of collaboration that continues to deliver value well beyond the life of the grant project.”

The students involved presented their research findings at events held at UC Merced and California State University, Stanislaus.