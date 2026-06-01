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Ribbon Cutting Planned Following Woods Creek Park Improvements

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By B.J. Hansen
Woods Creek Rotary Park - City of Sonora Image

Woods Creek Rotary Park - City of Sonora Image

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Sonora, CA — A new playground surface has been installed at Woods Creek Rotary Park in Sonora.

We reported earlier that it was thanks to a nearly $60,000 donation from the Sonora Area Foundation. The park is a popular location for families and is conveniently located near downtown and the trailhead for the Dragoon Gulch Trail.

The city initially received Proposition 68 grant funds for park improvements in 2021. The city leaders had planned to replace the playground surface, install a new shade structure, and put in a basketball court. In 2025, the city instead decided to put in a pickleball court due to the rising popularity of the sport. That project, and the removal of the shade structure, utilized all of the remaining money. The Sonora Area Foundation then offered to pay for the playground surface.

The playground was closed for construction from May 18-26. It was earlier fenced off for safety reasons during the work, but it is now back open for public use.

The city notes that Woods Creek Park is the largest greenspace open to the public in the city limits. It also facilitates little league baseball, picnics, and dog walking.

The Sonora City Councilmembers, along with SAF Board members, will be on hand for a 3:30 pm ribbon cutting today (June 1). The public is welcome to attend.

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