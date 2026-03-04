$59,000 Grant For Playground Surface Replacement In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The non-profit Sonora Area Foundation is donating grant money so that improvements can be made at Sonora’s Woods Creek Rotary Park.

Initially, the city had hoped to use California State Parks’ dollars to replace the degrading playground surface at the park when the pickleball court was installed nearby. However, in the end, there was not enough money to do both, so the playground project was put on hold.

Sonora Community Development Director Tyler Summersett says the Sonora Area Foundation reached out and expressed a desire to fund the work. The council voted this week to accept a $59,107 grant donation (the amount of a recent contractor estimate to complete the resurfacing).

Members of the council thanked the foundation and praised its positive work in the community.

Summersett noted that the temperature needs to reach a certain threshold before the surface can be installed, so the project will happen either this spring or early summer.