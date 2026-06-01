Two Crosswalks May Be Removed From Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Citing public safety concerns and redundancy, the Sonora City Council will vote on whether to remove two crosswalks along South Washington Street.

The first up for review is near the intersection of Church Street (Red Church). It is nearly 90 feet in length, sometimes resulting in crossing times of about 30 seconds. There is also an adjacent crosswalk on the south side of the intersection, approximately 40 feet away, that is about half the length, providing a shorter and safer path of travel.

The second is located at the intersection of June Street. It is about 120 feet north of another crosswalk at Gold Street.

Regarding the June Street spot, the city staff notes in the meeting documents, “The west leg of the crosswalk terminates at a wall and culvert, forcing pedestrians to detour into June Street and navigate around the obstruction to access the adjacent elevated sidewalk, creating an incomplete and noncompliant pedestrian path of travel.”

Councilmembers will be asked whether they want to eliminate the two crosswalks under review. If so, staff notes that there would be no anticipated financial impact as the work would be conducted by city road crews.

In addition, there will be more discussion this evening about the potential to implement a tobacco licensing program in the city. Today’s meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall.