Carrillo Appointed Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s former County Counsel has a new position.

Sarah Carrillo was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in Tuolumne County Superior Court. She replaces the recently retired Kevin Seibert, whose term runs through 2030.

The Governor’s Office notes that Carrillo was the Tuolumne County Counsel from 2013 to 2025. She was later a senior attorney at White Brenner from 2025 to 2026, and most recently the Assistant General Counsel at the California State Association of Counties since 2026.

Prior to serving as Tuolumne County Counsel, Carrillo was the deputy county counsel from 2005 to 2013. She was also a deputy probation officer from 2004-05. She has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. The Governor’s Office notes that Carrillo is a Democrat.