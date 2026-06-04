Baseball Bat Lands Sonora Man Behind Bars

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed after allegedly using a baseball bat during a brawl in downtown Sonora last night.

A caller reported a physical fight near South Stewart Street and Theall Street to Sonora Police dispatch on Wednesday (6/3/26) night at around 7:18 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Jennings of Sonora, was gone, but the victim was found injured on Shepherd Street near Theall Street. Officers learned that during the fight, Jennings used a baseball bat to strike the victim repeatedly, but he was able to run away.

A short time later, SPD relayed that Jennings was discovered on Dodge Lane in the wood line and was taken into custody without injuries. Jennings and the victim were treated for their injuries at Adventist Health Sonora. Jennings was then arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

As the case remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD at its non-emergency number (209-532-8141).